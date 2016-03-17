TOKYO, March 17 Long-dated Japanese government bond prices surged on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve scaled back its interest rate hike projections, boosting U.S. bond prices.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.405 , even as the result of a 1.2 trillion yen 20-year JGB auction held on Thursday was not particularly strong.

The auction's tail, the gap between the lowest and average prices was 0.29, much higher than 0.11 in the previous auction.

Still, in the end, they were supported by lack of sellers as the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying and negative interest rates mean they are only one of few JGBs with positive yields available for investors.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 7.0 basis points to 0.595 percent .

But maturities around seven to ten years were softer, with the 10-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.050 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price was flat at 151.27.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and its fresh projections showed policymakers expected two quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in December. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)