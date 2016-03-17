TOKYO, March 17 Long-dated Japanese government
bond prices surged on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve scaled
back its interest rate hike projections, boosting U.S. bond
prices.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.405
, even as the result of a 1.2 trillion yen 20-year
JGB auction held on Thursday was not particularly strong.
The auction's tail, the gap between the lowest and average
prices was 0.29, much higher than 0.11 in the previous auction.
Still, in the end, they were supported by lack of sellers as
the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying and negative interest
rates mean they are only one of few JGBs with positive yields
available for investors.
The 30-year JGB yield fell 7.0 basis points to 0.595 percent
.
But maturities around seven to ten years were softer, with
the 10-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.050 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price was flat at 151.27.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday
and its fresh projections showed policymakers expected two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in
December.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)