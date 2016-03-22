TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield reaching a new record low, as investors reinvested proceeds from maturing debt back into the market.

June 10-year JGB futures nudged up 0.02 point to 151.73. The 30-year yield touched a life-time low of 0.455 percent.

The JGB yield curve has flattened steadily amid persistent investor demand for debt that still offer positive yields. The JGB yield curve through to around the 10-year maturities now yield below zero percent, dragged down by the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood little changed at minus 0.100 percent after hitting an all-time low of minus 0.135 percent last week.

Coupon payments and government bonds maturing on Tuesday added to the yield curve flattening pressure, as investors ploughed back these proceeds into JGBs. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)