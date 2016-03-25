TOKYO, March 25 Japanese government bond prices
were steady on Friday, shrugging off an overnight drop in U.S.
Treasuries, after solid two-year auction results underscored
persistently strong demand for debt under the Bank of Japan's
negative interest rate policy.
Though the retreat by Treasuries capped JGBs, it had little
impact on Friday's 2.3 trillion yen ($20.35 billion) two-year
government debt auction. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of
demand, rose to 5.01 from 4.34 at the previous auction last
month.
Dealers said the new two-year JGBs attracted demand from
both domestic and foreign buyers.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down
half a basis point to minus 0.110 percent, nudging back toward a
record low of minus 0.135 percent struck earlier this month.
June 10-year JGB futures added 0.03 point to end at
151.89.
The 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to
0.500 percent.
With the yield curve likely to remain near historic lows
under the BOJ's negative rate policy, domestic investors have
increasingly sought foreign bonds for better returns.
Finance ministry data released on Friday showed domestic
investors were net buyers of foreign bonds to the tune of 2.276
trillion yen last week, the largest amount on record stretching
back to 2005.
U.S. Treasury yields ended higher in light trading overnight
as the market continued to evaluate when the Federal Reserve
could hike interest rates. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said Thursday another rate hike "may not be far off."
($1 = 113.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets teaml; Editing by Kim Coghill)