TOKYO, March 30 Japanese government bonds edged
up on Wednesday, taking their cue from a rise in U.S. Treasuries
after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen sounded a cautious tone
on U.S. interest rate increases.
Yellen's speech stressed the need for caution and
highlighted external risks.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
stood at 1.807 percent, in Asia, after skidding to a four-week
low of 1.805 percent in U.S. trade on Tuesday following Yellen's
remarks.
JGB trading was cautious ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal
year, which ends this month. Bank of Japan buying operations,
weaker stocks, as well as downbeat economic data also
underpinned JGBs.
The central bank offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in
the 1- to 3-year zone, 420 billion yen in the 3- to 5-year zone,
240 billion yen in the 10- to 25-year zone, and 160 billion yen
of JGBs maturing in over 25 years, under its massive asset
purchase programme.
Data released early in the session heightened speculation
that Japan will need to muster more stimulus to avert another
recession. Factory output fell 6.2 percent in February from the
previous month, the biggest tumble since 2011.
The Nikkei stock index skidded 1.3 percent.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down
half a basis point to minus 0.095 percent, inching back toward a
record low of minus 0.135 percent hit earlier this month.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield
slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.395 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures added 0.04 point to end at
151.83.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)