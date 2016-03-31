TOKYO, March 31 Japanese government bond prices
skidded on Thursday as investors booked profits.
JGBs have rallied since the BOJ unveiled negative rates on
Jan. 29, and investors have clamoured to buy superlong JGBs that
still offer positive yields.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 5 basis
points to a two-week high of minus 0.045 percent after notching
a record low of minus 0.135 percent on March 18.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield
rose 4 basis points to 0.445 percent and the 30-year JGB yield
gained 2.5 basis points to 0.525 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.53 point to end
at 151.30.
