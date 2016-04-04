TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds rose on
Monday, bolstered by the Bank of Japan's asset buying
operations, as investors awaited the next session's sale of
10-year JGBs.
Weak stocks also added to the appeal of fixed-income assets.
The Nikkei stock index ended down 0.3 percent.
The BOJ offered to buy 790 billion yen of JGBs in the one-
to five-year zone and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 10- to
40-year zone under its asset purchase programme.
The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2 basis
points at minus 0.085 percent. On Tuesday, the Ministry of
Finance will conduct an auction of 10-year JGBs, the first of
the new fiscal year that began this month.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield
shed 2 basis points to 0.350 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield was down 1 basis point at 0.400 percent
after earlier touching a record low of 0.395 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures added 0.21 point to end at
151.69.
Japanese companies' long-term inflation expectations
weakened in March from three months ago, a BOJ survey showed on
Monday, a sign that the central bank's January decision to adopt
negative interest rates has so far failed to convince firms
price rises will accelerate over time.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)