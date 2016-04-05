REFILE-Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.
TOKYO, April 5 Japanese government bond prices were down on Tuesday although a steady 10-year bond auction outcome limited market losses.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points at minus 0.070 percent after rising to as much as minus 0.065 percent. The 20-year bonds yielded 0.355 percent, up half a basis point, after rising to as high as 0.360 percent.
JGBs had come under pressure earlier in the day on caution ahead of Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen ($21.66 billion) 10-year auction.
Soothing such caution, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 10-year sale rose to 3.89 from 3.20 at the previous auction last month.
Investors tend to buy 10-year JGBs, despite their negative yields, as they can hope to sell the bonds for a profit at the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operations.
BERLIN, May 23 Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce raised its growth forecast for the German economy to 1.8 percent from its previous estimate of 1.6 percent, the DIHK said on Tuesday.