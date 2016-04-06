TOKYO, April 6 Japanese government bonds mostly
slipped on Wednesday, though the Bank of Japan's buying
operations kept losses in check.
The central bank offered to buy 350 billion yen ($3.17
billion) of JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen of
JGBs in the 3- to 5-year zone, and 450 billion yen of JGBs in
the 5- to 10-year zone, under its asset purchase programme.
The benchmark 10-year yield added half a
basis point to minus 0.065 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.06 point to
end at 151.49.
In the superlong zone, where the BOJ did not buy on
Wednesday, the 30-year JGB yield added 3.5 basis
points to 0.455 percent.
Expectations of further monetary policy easing also
underpinned JGBs. BOJ policymakers will likely debate the
possibility of easing further at their rate review later this
month, as recently downbeat economic data has failed to
reinforce their expectations that a moderate economic recovery
would lift inflation towards their 2 percent target, sources
familiar with BOJ thinking said.
A decision on whether to ease at the April 27-28 meeting
will be a close call, as many BOJ officials are wary of using
their limited policy tools again so soon.
($1 = 110.3800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)