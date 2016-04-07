TOKYO, April 7 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices edged up on Thursday as the market drew comfort from firm investor demand at a liquidity-enhancing debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at minus 0.060 percent. The 20-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.360 percent.

The finance ministry sold 400 billion yen ($3.67 billion) of off-the-run super long maturity JGBs on Thursday in a regular auction designed to enhance market liquidity.

In addition to the firm demand seen at the auction, investors were also encouraged by expectations that the Bank of Japan would buy super long bonds on Friday in a regular debt-purchasing operation.

