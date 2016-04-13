TOKYO, April 13 Japanese government bonds slipped modestly on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries even as the Bank of Japan's purchases underpinned the JGB market.

U.S. yields rose overnight as oil and stock prices jumped.

The Japanese central bank offered to buy 350 billion yen ($3.22 billion) of JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen of JGBs in the 3- to 5-yr zone, and 450 billion yen of JGBs in the 5- to 10-year zone under its asset purchase programme.

BOJ board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday, after meeting business leaders in Shimonoseki, southern Japan, that it would be "natural" to ease monetary policy immediately if there were big economic risks, and did not rule out cutting interest rates further into negative territory.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB added 1.5 basis points to minus 0.085 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures prices ended down 0.12 point at 151.63. .

The 30-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.405 percent, ahead of Thursday's auction of 800 billion yen of 30-year JGBs. ($1 = 108.8600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)