TOKYO, April 15 Japanese government bonds firmed
on Friday, bolstered by the Bank of Japan's buying operations.
The central bank bought 350 billion yen ($3.20 billion) of
JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen in the 3- to
5-year zone, 220 billion yen in the 10- to 25-year zone, and 180
billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years, under its massive
asset purchase programme.
The BOJ's primary monetary easing tools - cutting interest
rates and buying government bonds - are showing diminishing
returns and have become less attractive since it adopted
negative interest rates in January, sources familiar with the
BOJ's thinking said.
As a result, the BOJ is growing more receptive to the idea
of buying more exchange-traded funds (ETF) invested in shares,
the sources said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB fell 2 basis points
to minus 0.115 percent, while 10-year JGB futures
ended up 0.21 point at 151.89.
In the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB yield
fell 1 basis point to 0.390 percent.
($1 = 109.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets teaml Editing by Richard Borsuk)