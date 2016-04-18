TOKYO, April 18 Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday, with the 20-year yield hitting a record low, due by concerns about disruptions to the economy after deadly earthquakes in southern Japan and a stronger yen.

The 20-year JGB yield hit a record low of 0.275 percent as investors snatched up long-dated bonds that still have positive yields.

The 20-year yield last stood at 0.290 percent, down 0.5 basis point.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120 percent, near record low of minus 0.135 percent.

The yen rose to 107.99 per dollar on Monday, not far from 17-month high of 107.63 touched earlier this month after Japan's currency stance received a cool response from the Group of 20 nations.

Japanese shares prices have plunged on growing concerns that earthquakes that hit southern parts of Japan could disrupt the supply chains of major manufacturers and hurt already fragile growth substantially.

That also gave a further boost to speculation that the Bank of Japan may take additional easing steps as soon as this month.

The yields on the short end of the market were under pressure.

The Finance Ministry's auction of 2.5 trillion yen one-year discount bills produced the high yield of minus 0.2045 percent, the lowest on record and compared to minus 0.1531 percent in the previous auction last month. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)