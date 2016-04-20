TOKYO, April 20 Japanese government bonds rose
on Wednesday, bolstered by expectations of additional Bank of
Japan easing steps, with the benchmark yield matching a record
nadir and superlong yields reaching fresh lows.
The 10-year JGB yield edged half a basis point lower to
minus 0.135 percent, matching a record set late
last month.
Since the BOJ unveiled its negative interest rate policy on
Jan. 29, investors have clamoured for JGBs that still offer
positive yields.
Such demand helped the 30-year JGB yield fall 4.5 basis
points to a record low of 0.285 percent, while
the 40-year yield fell 5.5 basis points to a record 0.300
percent.
The 20-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.250 percent
, also a record low.
Earlier in the session, the BOJ offered to buy 350 billion
yen of JGBs in the 1- to 3-year zone, 440 billion yen of JGBs in
the 3- to 5-year zone, and 450 billion yen of JGBs in the 5- to
10-year zone, under its asset purchase operations.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that it was
technically still possible for the central bank to buy as many
JGBs as it wants, and that the BOJ would not reach the limit of
its JGB buying for the next few years.
The BOJ could take further easing steps as early as its next
policy meeting on April 27-28. It could either expand its asset
purchases or cut interest rates even further into negative
territory, according to market participants and strategists.
The 10-year JGB future contract ended up 0.06 point at
152.06.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)