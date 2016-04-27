TOKYO, April 27 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from falls in U.S. bonds as market players adjusted their positions ahead of crucial central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 4.0 basis points to minus 0.065 percent, its highest level in nearly three weeks.

Overnight, the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to a one-month high of 1.941 percent, as investors made room for government debt supply in Europe and the United States despite disappointing U.S. data on durable goods and consumer confidence.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance's auction of two-year JGBs drew decent bids, a sign of underlying strong JGB demand in anticipation of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The auction drew bids 4.2 times larger than the offer, while the stop-yield was minus 0.248 percent, the lowest on record.

Another auction of three-month government discount bills also produced a record stop-yield of minus 0.2284 percent.

Investors looked to policy statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday and from the Bank of Japan the following day.

Federal Reserve policymakers have said interest rates will likely be raised later this year but financial markets do not anticipate any action in coming months, with barely just one hike priced in by the end of this year.

On the other hand, many market players expect the BOJ to take easing steps this week, such as increasing asset purchases of stocks or cutting interest rates at which the central bank lends to banks. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)