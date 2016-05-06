TOKYO May 6 Japanese government bond prices were steady to firmer on Friday after U.S. Treasuries gained over the last three days when Japan's markets were closed for the "Golden Week" holidays.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120 percent, near the record low of minus 0.135 percent set in March and April.

The 20-year JGB yield also fell 1.0 basis point to 0.275 percent.

The market was closed from Tuesday to Thursday though many market players are taking the whole week off.

Trading was slow, with fewer than 10,000 contracts of benchmark 10-year JGB futures traded with one hour left before closing. Average daily volume is about 26,000 contracts.

The June futures were up 0.10 in price at 151.90.

The re-offering auction by the Ministry of Finance of 200 billion yen ($1.87 billion) JGBs with one to five years to maturity drew strong bids, underscoring solid demand in the market.

JGBs were also tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries, whose yield fell to 1.735 percent on Thursday, as investors positioned for payrolls data due later in the day.

($1 = 107.15 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)