CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
TOKYO May 10 Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday as gains in equities offset solid results of a 10-year JGB auction.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to minus 0.095 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.03 point at 151.80. as the Nikkei stock index finished 2.2 percent higher.
Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 2.18 trillion of 10-year JGBs with a coupon of 0.1 percent. The lowest accepted price of 101.90 was in line with market expectations, and the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices came in at a tight 0.05, matching that of last month's sale.
The sale drew bids of 3.44 times the amount offered, indicating solid demand, though it was down from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.89 times.
The superlong zone underperformed, with the 20-year JGB yield adding 2.5 basis points to 0.260 percent, moving away from a record low of 0.220 percent touched in the previous session.
The 30-year JGB yield added 3 basis points to 0.310 percent .
