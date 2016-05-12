TOKYO May 12 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Thursday, with yields on longer-dated maturities
rising after a 30-year auction drew only lukewarm demand from
investors.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis
point to minus 0.100 percent, and the 30-year yield
was up 2 basis points at 0.325 percent, pulling
away from a record low of 0.265 percent touched last month.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 800
billion yen ($7.36 billion) 30-year auction slipped to 3.01 from
3.39 at the previous sale.
Dealers said the weaker auction outcome reflected investors'
concerns that supply could swamp demand in super long
maturities. The finance ministry will sell 20-year JGBs next
week followed by a 40-year bond auction in the following week.
($1 = 108.7200 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)