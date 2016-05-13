TOKYO May 13 Long-dated Japanese government
bond prices dropped on Friday after an auction of 30-year bonds
the previous day, putting a brake on the relentless flattening
in the yield curve since the Bank of Japan's negative interest
rates policy.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.350 percent
while the 20-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to
0.270 percent.
The longer end of the curve continued to suffer from tepid
results of 30-year JGB auction on Thursday.
On the other hand, shorter maturities fared better, with
10-year benchmark yield standing flat at minus 0.115 percent
.
The 10-year JGB futures price was down 0.02 point
at 151.93.
The market showed no reaction to comments from BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, who repeated his mantra that he would not
hesitate to ease if he believes it is necessary to achieve the
central bank's price target.
Although the BOJ stood pat at its previous policy meeting in
late April, many market players expect it to take easing steps
in coming months.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)