* Trilumina Corp says additional $9 million equity and debt financing Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO May 17 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday as buoyant Tokyo stocks and an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries put safe-haven debt under mild pressure.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.110 percent. June 10-year futures lost 0.04 point to 151.91.
JGBs remained a favoured asset for many investors under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing scheme, and Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen ($22 billion) five-year debt auction drew ample demand.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the five-year sale dipped from 4.36 at the previous sale but was still a relatively high 4.15.
The new five-years attracted demand from foreign investors who are able to secure yen cheaply and domestic investors eyeing to sell the JGBs at the BOJ's regular debt-buying operations, dealers said.
Japan's Nikkei was last up 0.8 percent thanks to overnight Wall Street gains and a weaker yen. ($1 = 108.9200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Riverstone Holdings Llc - Vesta Energy Corp entered into definitive agreements with respect to C$295 million equity financing round priced at C$4.50/share