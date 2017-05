TOKYO, June 8 The 20-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield slipped to a record low on Wednesday, as investor demand for super long maturities remained intact following the previous day's strong 30-year debt sale.

The 20-year yield touched a record low of 0.215 percent.

JGB yields have declined steadily, with those on most maturities near historic lows, under the Bank of Japan's extensive debt-buying scheme. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)