TOKYO May 19 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Thursday, tracking falls in U.S. Treasuries after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed most
policymakers said an interest rate rise may be appropriate at
its meeting in June.
The price of 10-year JGB futures fell 0.31 point,
the biggest fall since April 27, to a three-week low of 151.52.
The yield on the cash 10-year JGB futures rose 3.0 basis
points to minus 0.075 point, a three-week high.
The five-year yield rose 3.0 basis points to minus 0.195
percent, a seven-week high, while the two-year
yield rose to a high of minus 0.225 percent at one
point, the highest since April 6.
An auction of 1.1 trillion yen 20-year JGBs attracted decent
bids, with the auction's tail, or the gap between average and
lowest prices, shrinking to 0.15 from 0.21 in the previous
auction.
The results helped to underpin the longer end of the market,
with the 30-year yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.350 percent.
.
But that was not enough to turn around the overall market
sentiment hit by sudden surge in expectations that the Fed could
raise rates as soon as June.
The June Fed Funds rate futures are pricing in the
chance of about a third of the move in June, compared to almost
zero less than a week ago.
