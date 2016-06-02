* Japanese investors flock to US bonds
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 3 When Japan's central bank shocked
markets with its negative interest rates policy in January, its
main aim was to squeeze investors out of safehavens and into
assets that would stoke economic growth, like stocks and
property.
While Japan's perennially conservative investors have indeed
pursued better returns away from Japanese government bonds,
their hunt for yield has taken their money out of the country
and into the U.S. debt market, particularly Treasuries.
Japanese investment flows into U.S. bonds hit multiyear
highs in March, a sign Japanese policy efforts to reflate the
economy out of stagnation are struggling.
What's more, the prospect of a weaker yen from such
outflows, which might otherwise have supported exporters,
remains elusive due to increased currency hedging on these
investments.
"Negative rates have changed the world. Japanese banks tend
to endure (low returns) until they can, but negative rates have
pushed them beyond their limit," said Shuji Ikebuchi, director
at Citigroup Global Markets.
U.S. Treasury data that looks at bond transactions between
U.S. and non-U.S. residents shows Japanese investors net bought
$31.3 billion of U.S. bonds in March, the most since January
2012.
Their buying is one reason the 10-year U.S. bond yield
stands at 1.85 percent, down from 2.25 percent at
the start of 2016, despite markets pricing in another interest
rate hike in June or July, analysts said.
The New York Federal Reserve estimates that the "term
premium" - or premium investors ask for holding longer-dated
bonds - on 10-year U.S. Treasuries swung into negative territory
in May, its lowest since 1962, from around zero at the start of
this year.
Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities, said this is a result of monetary policy in the euro
zone and Japan.
HEDGING BINGE
As Japanese investors want stable yen returns on foreign
holdings, they are hedging away most of the currency risks.
This means the outflows have no net effect on the yen's
value, which has in fact strengthened more than 10 percent from
the low it hit just after the Bank of Japan announced its
negative rates policy.
It also means increasing cross-border transaction costs,
which erode returns.
The return on 10-year Treasuries, for example, is just 0.43
percent after hedging costs, way below their 1.83 percent yield.
These meagre returns are prompting some Japanese investors to
look at higher-yielding U.S. debt.
U.S. Treasury data showed Japanese investors in March bought
net $11.7 billion in bonds issued by U.S. government-sponsored
agencies such as Fannie Mae. The net buying was the third
biggest on record.
NEW SCHEMES
While a lack of infrastructure and expertise typically keeps
smaller and regional Japanese banks from being as aggressive in
buying foreign bonds as their larger and global counterparts,
negative rates mean they too are now switching.
This new interest in U.S. bonds from historically
domestically-focused institutions has spawned a new cluster of
products and services aimed at helping firms hedge such offshore
investments.
Citigroup's Ikebuchi said the bank is now getting more
inquiries into its algorithm-driven hedging strategy aimed at
lowering hedging costs. Its programme advises whether hedging is
needed on a daily basis or more infrequent period, thereby
reducing unnecessary hedging.
Alliance Bernstein offers a fund that enables investors to
skirt hedging costs, by investing in U.S. mortgage debt without
having to procure dollars.
"There's no doubt that Japanese financial institutions'
buying in U.S. bonds is accelerating," said Hiroshi Yokotani,
head of fixed income business at Alliance Bernstein.
"On the other hand, because of market volatility we saw in
January, high-risk foreign bonds are not favoured. As a result,
they are buying U.S. Treasuries and other investment-grade
bonds."
