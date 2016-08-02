TOKYO Aug 2 Japanese government bonds had their
worst sell-off in more than three years on Tuesday after the
Bank of Japan said last week it would re-evaluate its policies,
spooking investors who saw it as a tacit admission that easing
could be reaching the limit of its effectiveness.
"If they could continue the current policy, then they
wouldn't need to do this review thing in the first place," said
Jun Fukashiro, head of fixed income investments at Sumitomo
Mitsui Asset Management.
"But it's not clear how they are going to review it,
creating a huge uncertainty for markets. For now investors are
scaling back their excessive expectations about further cuts in
interest rates," he added.
The price of 10-year JGB futures fell as much as 1.68 point
on Tuesday and last stood at 151.29, down 0.95 point.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 11 basis points on
day and 24.5 basis points in the past three sessions, which
would be the biggest three-day rise since 2013.
The BOJ said on Friday it will conduct "a comprehensive
assessment" of the economy and the central bank's policy effects
at its next meeting, on top of its decision to ease policy
further by increasing its purchase of exchange traded funds.
But it refrained from increasing its purchase of bonds and
from cutting deposit interest rates on bank funds parked at the
BOJ deeper into negative territory from the current target rate
of minus 0.10 percent.
There is hardly any consensus on what the BOJ will come up
with at its next policy meeting in September.
Some investors think cutting negative interest rates deeper
into negative may be off the table given the burden negative
rates put on banks and very bad reception from politicians who
fear a backlash from savers.
Many bond investors have said for some time that the BOJ's
bond buying - of 110-120 trillion yen a year - will hit a limit
as there is a dwindling pool of JGBs investors eager to sell to
the BOJ.
Falls in JGB prices accelerated after an auction of 10-year
JGBs on Tuesday drew tepid demand.
The tail, of the gap between the average and the lowest
accepted prices, was 0.27, the highest since March 2015.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)