* 40-yr yield hits 3 1/2-month high on planned issuance
increase
* Superlong zone modestly weakens, benchmark yield edges
down
TOKYO Aug 3 Japanese government bonds
stabilized on Wednesday following the previous session's steep
selloff, with the benchmark yield edging lower but the superlong
zone modestly weakening.
The yield on the 40-year Japanese government bond rose to a
3 1/2-month high, a day after the government said it planned to
issue more bonds in that maturity.
JGBs saw their worst sell-off in more than three years on
Tuesday against a backdrop of fear that the Bank of Japan might
reduce the pace of its aggressive government bond buying.
Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after the
government's 13.5 trillion yen ($133.60 billion) stimulus
package was announced on Tuesday that the ministry would
consider 40-year debt in consultation with market participants.
Two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday that the government will issue several hundred billion
yen (several billion dollars) of 40-year-bonds as soon as
September to help fund the new stimulus measures.
On Wednesday, the planned issuance weighed on the superlong
zone, where the 20-year JGB yield added 1 basis
point to 0.260 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield
rose 3.5 basis points to 0.355 percent, its
highest since May 19.
The 40-year JGB yield added 4.5 basis points
in late afternoon trade to 0.420 percent, its highest since
mid-April. Relatively illiquid, it had remained untraded for
most of the session.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 2.5
basis points at minus 0.0900 percent, after spiking to a
4-1/2-month high of minus 0.025 percent on Tuesday. September
10-year futures added 0.26 point to end at 151.59.
The 5-year JGB yield was 2.5 basis points
lower at minus 0.175 percent.
Last week, the central bank disappointed investors who
expected it to include additional bond purchases in its easing
steps.
The BOJ also said it would conduct "a comprehensive
assessment" of the economy and the central bank's policy effects
at its next meeting in September, leading some investors to
speculate that a shift in its policy strategy could be ahead.
At least two members of the BOJ's board questioned its
actions at their June meeting, minutes released on Wednesday
showed, highlighting doubts about the sustainability of its
policies.
"Today is quiet, but the market is jumpy, and more big moves
are possible in thin conditions this month with many players
away for their summer vacations," said a chief portfolio manager
at an asset management firm in Tokyo.
The next major test of market sentiment will be the Ministry
of Finance's auction of 800 billion yen ($7.92 billion) of
30-year JGBs on Aug. 9, to gauge the extent to which investors
are factoring their longer-term fears into their short-term
market strategies, he said.
The BOJ's September meeting "feels like a long time away,"
he added.
($1 = 100.9900 yen)
