TOKYO Aug 19 Japanese government bonds firmed
on Friday, getting a lift from firmer U.S. Treasuries and
underpinned by Bank of Japan purchases.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half
a basis point at minus 0.090 percent, while September 10-year
futures ended up 0.06 point at 151.45.
The yield curve modestly flattened, with the 20-year JGB
yield shedding 1.5 basis points to 0.265 percent
and the 30-year JGB yield falling 2 basis points
to 0.330 percent.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen ($4.00
billion) of 1- to 3-year JGBs, 420 billion yen of 3- to 5-year
JGBs, and 430 billion yen of 5- to 10-year JGBs under its asset
purchase programme.
On Thursday, U.S. Treasury yields fell, pressured by
increasing market bets that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry
to raise interest rates.
Also bolstering JGB market sentiment, a Reuters poll
published on Friday showed Japanese manufacturers' mood soured
in August to its lowest since 2013 when the central bank
embarked on aggressive monetary easing, highlighting the
weakness in an economy facing declining exports and sluggish
consumer spending.
($1 = 100.0800 yen)
