TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Monday, in thin trading as investors in weather-battered
Tokyo awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week
for directional clues.
Global central bankers will join the annual mountain retreat
that opens on Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's scheduled speech on Friday could contain the latest
signal about the timing of an interest rate hike by the U.S.
central bank.
U.S. Treasuries slipped on Friday, and Japan's Nikkei stock
index ended up 0.3 percent on Monday, which put mild
pressure on JGBs.
Volume was thin as Typhoon Mindulle swept over Japan's
capital, causing flooding and interrupting some train services.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis
points to minus 0.070 percent, while September 10-year futures
ended down 0.14 point at 151.31.
The yield curve steepened slightly, with the 20-year JGB
yield and the 30-year JGB yield
both adding 2.5 basis points to 0.290 percent and 0.350 percent
respectively.
The JGB market largely shrugged off weekend comments from
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said in an interview
with the daily Sankei newspaper that he would not rule out
deepening a cut to negative rates it introduced in February
The BOJ's negative rate policy has not reached its limits,
Kuroda was quoted as saying.
