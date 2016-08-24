TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly lower on Wednesday as a rise in Tokyo stocks
pressured safe-haven debt.
The super-long JGB maturities were steady, supported by
positive momentum from the previous day's strong 20-year bond
auction results.
The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to
minus 0.170 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield
was up a basis point at minus 0.085 percent.
The 20-year yield was unchanged at 0.255
percent.
The market was range-bound ahead of Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's appearance on Friday at an annual meeting for
global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Japanese government is expected to approve later on
Wednesday a draft for a 3.28 trillion yen ($32.71
billion)supplementary budget to help fund its stimulus package,
mostly financed by bonds.
JGBs showed little reaction as the budget amount was in line
with expectations.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent thanks to a pullback
by the yen against the dollar.
($1 = 100.2900 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)