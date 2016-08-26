US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid Trump jitters
May 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday, with the market tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries.
Sentiment was cautious with some bracing for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to strike a hawkish tone later in the day, along with other policymakers who have expressed such views over the past week.
Yellen will speak at an annual gathering of world central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.075 percent and the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.265 percent.
Treasuries retreated on Thursday on weak auction results for new seven-year notes and on jitters ahead of Yellen's speech. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
WASHINGTON, May 18 New applications for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls tumbled to a 28-1/2-year low, pointing to rapidly shrinking labor market slack.