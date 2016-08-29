TOKYO Aug 29 Japanese government bond prices slipped across the board on Monday, with lacklustre results for the Bank of Japan's regular debt-buying operation and a retreat by Treasuries weighing on the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at minus 0.065 percent and the 30-year yield rose 3 basis points to 0.375 percent.

Yields rose after the BOJ's offer to buy 320 billion yen ($3.13 billion) of 10-year to 25-year JGBs indicated relatively strong investor selling pressure.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with yields rose to more than one-month highs on Friday as investors considered whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its September meeting, after hawkish but noncommittal comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. ($1 = 102.22 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)