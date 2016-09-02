(Adds BOJ Sakurai comments, JGB futures close)
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese government bonds fell on
Friday, sending longer yields to five-month highs, as the usual
buyers stepped back ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the
day while some investors fretted about the Bank of Japan's JGB
purchasing plans.
BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai, a former think-tank
executive considered an advocate of ultra-loose policy, told
Reuters that policymakers will likely focus on refining current
policy steps and consider ways to fix a bond yield curve that
has flattened too much as a result of its negative interest rate
policy.
"I don't think we're now seeing any limit to or facing any
problems with having a base money target. There is no need to
remove the target," Sakurai said in his first media interview
since joining the board in April.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to minus
0.025 percent after earlier rising as high as
minus 0.020 percent, its highest level since March.
September 10-year futures ended down 0.16 point at
151.10.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield rose 4.5 basis
points to 0.400 percent after earlier touching
0.405 percent, its highest since April 1. The 30-year yield rose
6.5 basis points to 0.505 percent after hitting
0.520 percent earlier, its highest since March 31.
"Buyers don't like this kind of volatility," said Tadashi
Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge
Investments in Tokyo. "If policy is clarified, then people will
step up and buy, but until we know, buyers will be sidelined."
The BOJ's next meeting on Sept. 20-21 coincides with that of
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.S. August nonfarm payrolls report is even more in
focus than usual, after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer said last week that the employment data would be a
factor in the timing of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
If the Fed opts to tighten, "then maybe the BOJ doesn't need
to do anything at all," Matsukawa said. "And ahead of nonfarm
payrolls, buyers are quite limited, so that's why we're seeing
the long end selling off."
A 30-year 800 billion yen ($7.74 billion) auction next week
also weighed on longer maturities.
The BOJ also refrained from buying any longer maturities in
its asset purchase programme on Friday. It offered to buy 400
billion yen of 1- to 3-year JGBs, 420 billion yen of 3- to
5-year JGBs, and 430 billion yen of 5- to 10-year JGBs.
Most economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to ease
policy further this month, though views are divided.
The BOJ declared it will conduct a "comprehensive
assessment" on the impact of its stimulus measures at its next
meeting. Some JGB market participants have expressed concerns
that the BOJ might refrain from buying additional JGBs, or could
even reduce its purchases of long bonds.
At its last policy meeting on July 29, the BOJ expanded its
stimulus with a modest increase in its purchase of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) but did not raise its JGB purchases
or take other steps.
"They disappointed in July, and it could happen again," said
a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset manager in
Tokyo.
($1 = 103.3200 yen)
