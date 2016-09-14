TOKYO, Sept 14 Short-dated Japanese government
bond prices gained while longer-dated bonds tanked on Wednesday
as investors bet the Bank of Japan will act to steepen the yield
curve as early as at its policy review next week.
The Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Bank of
Japan plans to make its controversial negative interest rate
policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing, promising to
consider further cuts as its asset buying programme nears its
limit.
The two-year JGB yield fell to as low as minus 0.280 percent
following the report, its lowest since early
August, when their yields spiked on disappointment that the BOJ
did not cut rates at its previous meeting in late July.
It last stood at minus 0.275 percent, down 3 basis points
but still above its record low of minus 0.370 percent touched
just before the BOJ's previous meeting.
The five-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.200
percent.
Investors continued to unload longer-dated bonds, expecting
the BOJ to try to engineer a steeper yield curve to alleviate
financial institutions' pain from negative interest rates when
it holds its policy meeting next week.
Higher bond yields benefit long-term investors such as life
insurers while a steeper curve also gives investors a chance to
cash in on capital gains on bonds.
The 30-year JGB yield rose as much as 8.0 basis points at
one point to a six-month high of 0.590 percent
while the 20-year JGB yield rose to 0.495 percent, a level last
seen in March.
The yield spread between the two and 30-year bonds rose to
86 basis points, putting the yield curve at its steepest since
mid-March.
Caught between falling short note yields and rising
long-term bond yields, 10-year JGBs were little changed, with
the yield rising just 0.5 basis point to minus 0.015 percent
.
The benchmark 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.10 point to
151.58.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)