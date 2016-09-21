* Markets surprised by 10-year bond yield target

* Move seen as shift to make stimulus more sustainable

* Market looks to BOJ operations for clue on new policy

* Market volatility could fall to minimum eventually

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by introducing an explicit target for the 10-year bond yield around zero percent as it overhauled the framework of its stimulus.

The surprise announcement caused volatile trading as investors scratched their heads to grasp where and how the BOJ will try to control yields, and if controlling the $10 trillion market is possible at all.

In a knee-jerk reaction to the BOJ's new target, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose to as high as plus 0.005 percent - reaching a positive level for the first time since mid-March - from minus 0.060 percent on Tuesday.

But the yield slipped back to minus 0.035 percent and its daily trading range marked the widest since early August, when markets were also roiled by uncertainty over the BOJ's policy.

The BOJ abandoned its base money target and set a zero percent target for the 10-year yield, although it said it will maintain the pace of bond buying "for now".

To guide the 10-year bond yield, the BOJ will buy 10- and 20-year bonds at a yield it will set if necessary, the central bank said.

The move came amid rising expectations that the BOJ could soon run out of bonds to buy if it keeps buying at the current pace. Up until now, it has committed to increasing its bond holding by 80 trillion yen ($786 billion) a year.

"In short, it was a move to make its bond buying sustainable because it was clear the BOJ will have big problems within a few years," said Hidenori Suezawa, fiscal and markets analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The BOJ did not cut its short-term interest rates target as some market players had expected, even though the central bank said it would be ready to do so in the future if necessary.

Short-term bond yields rose on disappointment as a result, with the two-year JGB yield rising 4.0 basis points to minus 0.230 percent.

The five-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to minus 0.175 percent.

The longer end of the curve was volatile as market players were not sure exactly where the BOJ is trying to guide them.

The 20-year yield rose to as high as 0.450 percent and last stood at 0.415 percent, up 1.0 basis point.

The 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.515 percent .

Yields on those maturities have hit six-month highs earlier this month as investors bet the BOJ would modify its stimulus to allow the yield curve to steepen to mitigate damages of negative interest rates on financial institutions.

In coming days, traders will look to the BOJ's operation to see just how much volatility the central bank is ready to tolerate.

They also question how the BOJ tries to control bond yield. While the BOJ's new operation to buy bonds at a fixed yield will likely help the BOJ to keep a cap on yields, it is not clear how to stop yields from falling, market players said.

Still, many of them think the market's volatility will eventually decrease to a minimum after dust settles.

"I think the market's volatility will fall as the BOJ has set the target for the 10-year yield... We are going to have a government-controlled market," said Naoya Oshikubo, rates strategist at Barclays. ($1 = 101.7800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)