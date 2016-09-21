* Markets surprised by 10-year bond yield target
* Move seen as shift to make stimulus more sustainable
* Market looks to BOJ operations for clue on new policy
* Market volatility could fall to minimum eventually
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bond yields
rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by
introducing an explicit target for the 10-year bond yield around
zero percent as it overhauled the framework of its stimulus.
The surprise announcement caused volatile trading as
investors scratched their heads to grasp where and how the BOJ
will try to control yields, and if controlling the $10 trillion
market is possible at all.
In a knee-jerk reaction to the BOJ's new target, the
benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose to as high as plus 0.005
percent - reaching a positive level for the first
time since mid-March - from minus 0.060 percent on Tuesday.
But the yield slipped back to minus 0.035 percent and its
daily trading range marked the widest since early August, when
markets were also roiled by uncertainty over the BOJ's policy.
The BOJ abandoned its base money target and set a zero
percent target for the 10-year yield, although it said it will
maintain the pace of bond buying "for now".
To guide the 10-year bond yield, the BOJ will buy 10- and
20-year bonds at a yield it will set if necessary, the central
bank said.
The move came amid rising expectations that the BOJ could
soon run out of bonds to buy if it keeps buying at the current
pace. Up until now, it has committed to increasing its bond
holding by 80 trillion yen ($786 billion) a year.
"In short, it was a move to make its bond buying sustainable
because it was clear the BOJ will have big problems within a few
years," said Hidenori Suezawa, fiscal and markets analyst at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
The BOJ did not cut its short-term interest rates target as
some market players had expected, even though the central bank
said it would be ready to do so in the future if necessary.
Short-term bond yields rose on disappointment as a result,
with the two-year JGB yield rising 4.0 basis points to minus
0.230 percent.
The five-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to minus 0.175
percent.
The longer end of the curve was volatile as market players
were not sure exactly where the BOJ is trying to guide them.
The 20-year yield rose to as high as 0.450 percent
and last stood at 0.415 percent, up 1.0 basis
point.
The 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.515 percent
.
Yields on those maturities have hit six-month highs earlier
this month as investors bet the BOJ would modify its stimulus to
allow the yield curve to steepen to mitigate damages of negative
interest rates on financial institutions.
In coming days, traders will look to the BOJ's operation to
see just how much volatility the central bank is ready to
tolerate.
They also question how the BOJ tries to control bond yield.
While the BOJ's new operation to buy bonds at a fixed yield will
likely help the BOJ to keep a cap on yields, it is not clear how
to stop yields from falling, market players said.
Still, many of them think the market's volatility will
eventually decrease to a minimum after dust settles.
"I think the market's volatility will fall as the BOJ has
set the target for the 10-year yield... We are going to have a
government-controlled market," said Naoya Oshikubo, rates
strategist at Barclays.
($1 = 101.7800 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)