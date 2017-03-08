TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone
continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S.
Treasury yields.
In its asset buying operations on Wednesday, the Bank of
Japan bought amounts in line with the previous ones in each
zone. This included 450 billion yen ($3.96 billion) of JGBs
maturing in five to 10 years, 200 billion yen of JGBs maturing
in 10 to 25 years, and 100 billion yen of ones maturing in over
25 years.
The BOJ, which previously did not announce a bond-buying
schedule for a coming month, last week released one for March.
That removed one source of investors' uncertainty, though market
participants do not know exactly how much the central bank will
buy within its amount ranges.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat on the day at 0.065
percent, while 10-year JGB futures were up 0.02
point at 150.72 in afternoon trading.
The yield on 20-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis
point (bp) to 0.655 percent, and the 30-year JGB yield
added 1.5 bps to 0.855 percent.
On Tuesday, the U.S 30-year Treasury yield rose to its
highest level in over a month as skittishness that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates next week led to a lacklustre
sale of $24 billion of three-year government notes.
The JGB market largely shrugged off economic data released
on Wednesday that showed Japan's economy grew more than earlier
estimated in the fourth quarter as capital expenditure grew at
its fastest in almost three years.
($1 = 113.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)