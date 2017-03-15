TOKYO, March 15 Japanese government bond prices
inched down on Wednesday as the debt market braced for upcoming
central bank meetings, although sagging equities and a regular
debt purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan helped limit the
losses.
The two-year and 10-year JGB yields both rose half a basis
point to minus 0.255 percent and 0.090 percent
, respectively.
Immediate focus was on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
policy decision due later on Wednesday, at which the central
bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.
The Fed's Japanese counterpart concludes its two-day policy
meeting on Thursday. While the BOJ is expected to keep policy
steady, investors will look for any hints about how long the
central bank intends to maintain its ultra loose policy.
Japan's Nikkei shed about 0.3 percent as the yen's
recent advance against the dollar stalled.
JGBs also drew mild support after longer-date U.S. Treasury
prices rose overnight in the wake of a sharp decline in crude
oil prices.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)