TOKYO, March 31 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Friday tracking a retreat in U.S. Treasuries, with
the market bracing for the Bank of Japan's announcement of its
monthly debt-buying plans for April.
The BOJ will release its bond-purchase operation plans at
5:00 p.m. Tokyo time (0800 GMT), with some market participants
expecting the central bank to trim its buying of shorter-dated
JGBs.
The BOJ's massive bond-buying programme has reduced
liquidity across maturities, leaving bond investors and dealers
to often scramble for JGBs still available in the market. In an
attempt to improve liquidity and reduce volatility, the BOJ has
been tweaking its bond-buying.
The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
minus 0.125 percent and the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
was up half a basis point at 0.065 percent.
Treasury prices fell on Thursday after the final
fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product number was revised
higher.
