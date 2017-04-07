TOKYO, April 7 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Friday after the United States launched cruise
missiles against an airbase in Syria, sparking buying of
low-risk assets such as bonds.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.050 percent
, matching a low last touched in February, while
the price of the 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 150.60
.
The U.S. attacks raised worries of further confrontations
with Russia, which has supported the Syrian government
throughout the country's civil war.
The military action against Syria comes at a time investors
have sensed a growing possibility that a large part of the
economic stimulus President Donald Trump has promised may take
time to be approved by Congress, and might be derailed.
The 10-year U.S. yield hit a 4 1/2-month low of 2.289
percent as investors looked to the U.S. payrolls
data and the meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping
later in the day.
A convincing fall below 2.3 percent in the 10-year U.S.
yield could spark a wave of short-covering by bond bears who
have bet on rising bond yields around the globe on the back of
solid economic growth.
