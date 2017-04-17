TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed
on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as
JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of
their lacklustre economic data.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was half a basis point lower
on the day at 0.005 percent, while 10-year JGB
futures ended up 0.06 point at 151.15. Earlier in the
session, futures hit 151.21, their highest level since
mid-November.
The 20-year JGB yield shed 1.5 basis points to 0.545 percent
, matching its lowest level on Dec. 22, while the
30-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.735 percent
, its lowest since mid-January.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield wallowed at five-month
lows, catching up to global yields after the U.S. bond market
was closed late last week to observe Good Friday.
The 10-year U.S. yield slipped as low as 2.198 percent and
last stood at 2.210 percent, down from the U.S.
close of 2.228 percent on Thursday.
U.S. economic data on Friday showed retail sales dropped
more than expected last month as annual core inflation slowed to
2.0 percent, the smallest advance since November 2015.
On Monday, the BOJ offered to buy 450 billion yen ($4.16
billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs, in line with the amount it
offered to purchase in that zone in its previous buying
operations. It also offered to buy 100 billion yen of
floating-rate JGBs linked to the consumer price index.
($1 = 108.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)