TOKYO, April 19 Japanese government bond yields brushed a five-month low of zero percent on Tuesday, taking cues from an overnight rally in U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down half a basis point at 0.005 percent after briefly dipping to zero percent, its lowest since mid-November.

Longer-dated JGBs were also supported as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation on Tuesday targeting those maturities.

The JGB market showed little reaction to the government nominating on Monday a reflation-minded economist and an executive from a megabank that has been critical of radical monetary easing to join the BOJ's nine-member board.

Analysts see the choices as maintaining the status quo of monetary policy, which BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda already has a large sway over.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-month lows overnight as nervousness ahead of France's first round of presidential elections this weekend and ongoing geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)