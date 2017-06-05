TOKYO, June 5 Japanese government bonds mostly
gained on Monday, taking cue from stronger U.S. Treasuries after
disappointing U.S. employment data prompted investors to pare
back expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
But two-year JGBs edged lower, with their yield nudging up
to touch its highest level since November. For both May and
April, the Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of shorter-dated
JGBs it bought compared with previous months, though it kept its
buying ranges intact for June.
The 10-year cash JGB yield inched half a
basis point lower to 0.045 percent, while 10-year JGB futures
added 0.03 point to finish at 150.72 after rising as
high as 150.79 in the morning session.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield,
and the 30-year JGB yield both shed half a basis
point to 0.560 percent and 0.800 percent respectively, ahead of
a 30-year auction on Tuesday as well as expected purchases of
longer-dated JGBs by the BOJ.
But at the shorter end, the two-year yield
added one basis point to minus 0.150 percent, after rising to
minus 0.145 percent earlier.
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note
stood at 2.167 percent in Asian trading, not far from its Friday
low of 2.144 percent, which was its lowest since Nov. 10, after
May's rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls fell short of forecasts.
