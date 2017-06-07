TOKYO, June 7 Short-end Japanese government bond
prices sagged on Wednesday due to oversupply concerns while risk
aversion gripping the broader financial markets lifted
longer-dated maturities.
The two-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points
to minus 0.120 percent, its highest since mid-November.
The two-year JGBs have faced headwinds as the Bank of Japan
has recently been trimming its buying of bills and shorter-dated
debt at regular JGB-buying operations in an attempt to improve
market liquidity, which had practically dried up under its
extensive easing scheme.
Selling by participants making room for Thursday's 2.2
trillion yen ($20.09 billion) five-year JGB auction also
weighed on shorter-dated debt. The five-year yield
rose 1 basis point to minus 0.100 percent, its highest since
late February.
Long-end JGBs, on the other hand, took immediate cues from
U.S. Treasuries, which saw their benchmark yield fall to
seven-month lows overnight ahead of Thursday's general election
in Britain, the European Central Bank's policy meeting, and
former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate
panel.
JGBs further out on the curve were also supported as the
Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation on
Wednesday. The central bank bought 750 billion yen ($6.85
billion) of JGBs with maturities from 5 years to those exceeding
25 years.
The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.545
percent and the 30-year yield declined 0.5 basis
point to 0.800 percent.
($1 = 109.4800 yen)
