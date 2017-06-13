TOKYO, June 13 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds inched lower on Tuesday, though the curve flattened as
decent results at a 20-year auction supported the superlong
zone.
The 10-year cash JGB yield added half a basis
point to 0.060 percent, while the September 10-year JGB futures
contract shed 0.06 point to finish at 150.39.
At the Ministry of Finance's sale of one trillion yen ($9.09
billion) of 20-year JGBs with a 0.60 percent coupon, about
64.9734 percent of the bids were accepted at the lowest price of
100.250.
The sale drew bids of 3.98 times the amount offered, up from
the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.84 times. The tail
between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed to 0.05,
compared with that of previous month's offering at 0.09,
indicating stronger demand for the bonds.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield
fell half a basis point to 0.560 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield was also down half a basis point at 0.820
percent.
The five-year yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.075
percent, after earlier nudging up to a four-month
high of minus 0.065 percent. A break of that level would take it
to its highest since mid-December.
JGB yields also felt some upward pressure from U.S. Treasury
yields, which rose on Monday after tepid demand at a 10-year
Treasury auction offset strong demand at a three-year auction
amid uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook on
Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank is likely to go ahead with another
25-basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth hike of a
rate increase cycle that started in December 2015, citing the
improvement in the economy and temporary factors driving down
prices.
A Bank of Japan official on Tuesday rebuffed speculation
that it was engaging in "stealth tapering" as its massive
asset-buying programme nears its limit, stating instead its
reduced bond buying reflected receding upward pressure on
Japanese yields from U.S. Treasuries.
Masayoshi Amamiya, the BOJ's executive-director overseeing
monetary policy, told Parliament that the pace of bond buying
had slowed because U.S. Treasury yields have fallen - enabling
the central bank to cap Japanese long-term rates while also
reducing its purchases.
($1 = 110.0200 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)