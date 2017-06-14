BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday while the yield curve flattened slightly after the Bank of Japan bought long-dated bonds.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.060 percent while the price of the 10-year JGB futures were down 0.03 point at 150.36.
The Bank of Japan bought a total of 750 billion yen ($6.82 billion) of JGBs with 5 to 40 years to maturity on Wednesday, an amount that was in line with market expectations.
The results of the BOJ's operation showed limited selling pressure, helping to underpin long-dated bonds.
The yield on the 20-year JGBs dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.575 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.810 percent.
On the other hand, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070 percent.
($1 = 110.05 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
