TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.

The price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures, which had shed as much as 0.12 point earlier in the session, were last down 0.03 point at 150.43.

The yield on the 10-year cash benchmark bonds stood flat at 0.050 percent.

The BOJ kept its two main interest rates targets -- minus 0.10 percent for a portion of banks' excess reserves and zero percent for the 10-year JGB yield.

The central bank's policy statement stated that the pace of increase in its JGB holding will be about 80 trillion yen a year, even though the bank's actual pace has been falling behind that level for the past several months.

At the end of last month, its increase was just over 70 trillion yen.

The longer end of the market was softer, taking cues from the decline in global bond markets, after hawkish signals from the Bank of England and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobless claims figures.

The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent , while the 30-year yield gained 1.5 basis points to 0.805 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)