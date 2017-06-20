TOKYO, June 20 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Tuesday as the market was pressured by rallying Tokyo shares and an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries, although firm demand at a liquidity-enhancing debt auction helped limit losses.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.055 percent. The 20-year yield was last unchanged at 0.560 percent after rising to 0.570 percent earlier in the session.

The finance ministry offered 500 billion yen ($4.48 billion)of off-the-run JGBs on Tuesday, which was seen to have attracted short-covering demand from investors. The ministry regularly conducts such auctions designed to improve market liquidity.

The Nikkei rose to a near two-year peak on a weaker yen and an overnight rise by the S&P 500 and the Dow to record highs.

Treasury prices slid on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley struck a hawkish tone on monetary policy, bolstering expectations that the central bank will continue to boost interest rates.

