JGBs track Treasuries higher, 2-year auction attracts demand

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up across the board on Thursday as the market received a lift after seeing U.S. Treasuries gain on a slightly dovish Federal Reserve policy meeting statement.

The two-year and 10-year JGB yields both declined by a basis point to minus 0.120 percent and 0.065 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.855 percent.

The shorter-dated maturities drew a lift as an auction of two-year JGBs attracted solid investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen ($19.85 billion) two-year sale was at 5.35. Dealers generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The new two-year JGBs were seen to have been well-received as the Bank of Japan has increased the amount of shorter-dated debt it buys at its regular bond-purchasing operations.

Treasury prices gained on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it is likely to begin paring its balance sheet in the coming months and struck a slightly dovish tone on inflation.