FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
JGBs track Treasuries higher, 2-year auction attracts demand
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 2 days ago

JGBs track Treasuries higher, 2-year auction attracts demand

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up across the board on Thursday as the market received a lift after seeing U.S. Treasuries gain on a slightly dovish Federal Reserve policy meeting statement.

The two-year and 10-year JGB yields both declined by a basis point to minus 0.120 percent and 0.065 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.855 percent.

The shorter-dated maturities drew a lift as an auction of two-year JGBs attracted solid investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen ($19.85 billion) two-year sale was at 5.35. Dealers generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The new two-year JGBs were seen to have been well-received as the Bank of Japan has increased the amount of shorter-dated debt it buys at its regular bond-purchasing operations.

Treasury prices gained on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it is likely to begin paring its balance sheet in the coming months and struck a slightly dovish tone on inflation.

$1 = 110.8200 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.