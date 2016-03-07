TOKYO, March 7 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, with softer Tokyo stocks helping offset downward pressure from a fall in U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up half a basis point to minus 0.035 percent. March 10-year futures were up 0.01 point at 151.88.

The JGB market showed little reaction to comments from Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda, who said the central bank will scrutinise the impact of negative rates on the money market and that he wanted to dispel concerns that quantitative and qualitative easing cannot be expanded further.

The BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January, helping drive the 10-year JGB yield below zero percent to record lows.

The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, snapping a four-day winning streak with the market unable to draw strength from Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

The robust jobs report prompted a retreat by Treasuries on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year note yield rising to a one-month peak.

