(Adds details, updates yield moves)
TOKYO, March 8 Japanese government bond yields
tumbled to fresh record lows on Tuesday after a firm 30-year
auction fuelled a rally for debt instruments that still offer
positive yields, which have become scarce under the Bank of
Japan's negative interest rate policy.
Weaker Tokyo stocks also increased the allure of the bond
market, with the Nikkei falling to a one-week low.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell to a new
record low of minus 0.100 percent.
The 30-year yield plummeted 21 basis points,
the biggest one-day fall in three years, to a life-time trough
of 0.470 percent.
The rally by super long JGBs was triggered by strong results
in a 30-year auction, underlining solid investor demand for the
maturities that offer positive yields but also entailing greater
duration risk.
"There were some concerns that the 30-year auction may not
garner sufficient demand and the firm results prompted a rally
in the bond futures. The auction results show domestic banks'
JGB buying is extending towards the super longs," said a dealer
at a Japanese financial institution.
The BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January in its
latest attempt to shore up the Japanese economy, prompting a
drop in bond yields. JGBs with maturities of up to 11 years are
now trading at negative yields under the central bank's negative
rates policy.
Domestic banks were previously not the main players in the
super long 20-year and 30-year JGBs, traditionally dominated by
life insurers and pension funds. But banks' hunt for yields has
taken them to the super longs bond yields through much of the
curve now below zero.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 800
billion yen ($7.08 billion) 30-year offering was a strong 4.21,
compared to 3.04 from the previous sale in December.
($1 = 112.9800 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by SImon
Cameron-Moore & Shri Navaratnam)