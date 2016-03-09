TOKYO, March 9 Japanese government bonds skidded
on Wednesday as investors locked in gains, particularly in the
superlong zone, after the previous session's rally.
The 30-year yield was the biggest mover,
adding 20 basis points to 0.715 percent after plunging 21 basis
points in the previous session. Its biggest one-day fall in
three years pushed it to a life-time low of 0.470 percent.
Tuesday's spike in prices came after a 30-year auction met
solid investor demand.
"I took some profits after buying in the auction yesterday,"
said a Tokyo-based fixed income fund manager.
The 20-year yield added 16.5 basis points,
while the 40-year yield rose 18 basis points to
0.740 percent.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 7.5 basis
points to minus 0.025 percent, moving away from a record low of
minus 0.100 percent set on Tuesday.
March 10-year JGB futures skidded 0.77 point to end
at 151.61.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 450 billion yen ($4.00
billion) 5- to 10-year JGBs, 260 billion yen of 10- to 25-year
JGBs and 180 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 25 to 40 years,
under its massive asset purchase programme.
($1 = 112.5600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)