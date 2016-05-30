TOKYO May 30 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Monday, weighed by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen that enhanced the prospect of a near-term U.S. rate
hike, although a regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of
Japan curbed the losses.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to minus 0.115 percent. The 30-year yield
also climbed half a basis point, to 0.310
percent.
JGBs took early cues after U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday following comments by the Fed chair that a rate increase
in the coming months "would be appropriate" if the economy and
labour market continued to improve.
The BOJ on Monday purchased a total of 1.24 trillion yen
($11.17 billion) of bonds ranging in maturity from 1-year to
10-years as part of its regular JGB-buying scheme.
The bond market took in stride news that Tokyo was moving
towards delaying a consumption tax hike as investors have been
expecting such a decision for months.
($1 = 110.9900 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)