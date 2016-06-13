TOKYO, June 13 The benchmark Japanese government
bond yield ventured further into negative territory on Monday,
while yields in other tenors also set record lows against a
backdrop of tumbling equities and risk aversion that drove
investors to the safety of sovereign debt.
The 10-year JGB yield edged down half a basis
point to minus 0.160 percent, after earlier setting a record low
of minus 0.165 percent.
The 20-year JGB yield also set a fresh record low of 0.180
percent, shedding 1.5 basis points, as did the 5-year yield,
dropping half a basis point to minus 0.275 percent
.
"Yields were already around record lows hit after the Bank
of Japan implemented its negative interest rate policy, so it's
not surprising that they would trend lower under these
conditions," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European
asset management firm in Tokyo.
The BOJ's adoption of negative interest rates in February
has pushed yields on most JGBs below zero.
June 10-year futures gained 0.05 point to 152.37,
as the Nikkei stock index tumbled 3.5 percent.
Overshadowing this week's central bank meetings is the
following week's referendum on June 23, when British voters
decide whether or not to remain in the European Union.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its two-day
policy meeting through Wednesday, while the BOJ concludes its
own two-day policy meeting on Thursday. Both are expected to
hold policy steady.
